The Washington Commanders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Commanders and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this year (330.3 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Washington went 4-4. When favored, the Commanders went 4-4-1.

In the NFC East the Commanders won just two games (2-3-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 TD passes and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game).

In addition, Brissett ran for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 catches for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Antonio Gibson scored three touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 546 yards (36.4 per game).

Curtis Samuel had 64 receptions for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Cody Barton collected 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3000 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1600 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 @ Rams - +5000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +900 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1600

Odds are current as of June 26 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.