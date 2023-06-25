Venus Williams will start Wimbledon against Elina Svitolina in the round of 128. She was defeated by Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16 of Viking Classic Birmingham (her most recent tournament). Williams currently has +20000 odds to be crowned champion at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Find all the latest odds for 2023 Wimbledon and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Williams at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Williams' Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 5:00 AM ET), Williams will face Svitolina.

Venus Williams Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +20000

Wimbledon odds to win: +20000

Want to bet on Williams? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Williams Stats

In her most recent match, Williams was defeated 3-6, 7-5, 3-6 versus Ostapenko in the Round of 16 of Viking Classic Birmingham.

Williams is 2-7 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

Williams is 1-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

Through nine matches over the past year (across all court types), Williams has played 25.4 games per match. She won 43.7% of them.

Williams, over the past 12 months, has played three matches on grass, and 32.0 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Williams has been victorious in 26.3% of her return games and 60.9% of her service games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Williams has claimed 66.7% of her service games and 27.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.