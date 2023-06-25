Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Rodolfo Castro -- .077 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .240 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- In 47.5% of his 61 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has an RBI in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.256
|AVG
|.227
|.359
|OBP
|.299
|.410
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|22/11
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Perez (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 1.54 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
- The 20-year-old has a 1.54 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .182 to his opponents.
