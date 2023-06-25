Rodolfo Castro -- .077 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Eury Pérez

BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .240 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

In 47.5% of his 61 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has an RBI in 11 of 61 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 32 .256 AVG .227 .359 OBP .299 .410 SLG .361 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 22/11 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings