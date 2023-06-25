You can see player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Andrew McCutchen and other players on the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates heading into their matchup at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

McCutchen has 59 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs, 47 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .267/.392/.430 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 24 2-for-2 1 0 0 4 0 at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Marlins Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 17 doubles, six home runs, 33 walks and 37 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .229/.316/.369 so far this year.

Santana enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Marlins Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 110 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .401/.454/.496 so far this year.

Arraez will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .463 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 67 hits with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .248/.346/.526 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

