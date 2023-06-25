Luis Arraez will lead the charge for the Miami Marlins (44-34) on Sunday, June 25, when they take on Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-41) at LoanDepot park at 1:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +140 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is set at 7 runs.

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (4-1, 1.54 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-7, 4.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Pirates and Marlins matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $24.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 22, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Marlins have an 11-2 record (winning 84.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Pirates have won in 23, or 40.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious six times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Pirates had a record of 1-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 23rd 5th Win NL Central +2200 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.