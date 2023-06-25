The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler head into the final of a four-game series against Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +145 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run total is set in this game.

Pirates vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -175 +145 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 1-8.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 23, or 40.4%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-4 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of its 76 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 7-4-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-19 17-22 15-20 20-21 23-30 12-11

