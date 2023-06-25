Mystics vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 25
The Washington Mystics (8-4) will lean on Elena Delle Donne (10th in WNBA, 18.4 points per game) to help them knock off Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.9) and the New York Liberty (8-3) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 1:00 PM ET on ABC.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-7)
|161.5
|-325
|+270
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-7.5)
|161.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-7.5)
|161.5
|-325
|+230
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Liberty (-7.5)
|161.5
|-330
|+245
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Mystics have compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- New York is 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- In the Liberty's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Games featuring the Mystics have gone over the point total just once this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.