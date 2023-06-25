Ke'Bryan Hayes, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the mound, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Marlins.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Hayes has recorded a hit in 47 of 72 games this year (65.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.4%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (6.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

Hayes has an RBI in 17 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 26 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .321 AVG .193 .359 OBP .228 .489 SLG .313 16 XBH 10 2 HR 3 18 RBI 14 23/8 K/BB 37/7 4 SB 4

Marlins Pitching Rankings