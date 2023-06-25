Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .077 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .246 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this season (16.9%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 36 .253 AVG .241 .310 OBP .309 .341 SLG .304 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 29/9 11 SB 9

