Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .077 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .246 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Bae has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 games this season (16.9%), Bae has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 36
.253 AVG .241
.310 OBP .309
.341 SLG .304
6 XBH 5
1 HR 1
11 RBI 7
23/8 K/BB 29/9
11 SB 9

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Marlins allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • Perez (4-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
  • The 20-year-old has a 1.54 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .182 to his opponents.
