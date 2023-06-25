The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski (.000 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 44 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .219 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 141st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 39th in slugging.

In 46.2% of his 65 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 65), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this year (33.8%), Suwinski has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .202 AVG .237 .325 OBP .353 .404 SLG .567 11 XBH 12 5 HR 10 15 RBI 20 39/19 K/BB 39/17 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings