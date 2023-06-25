Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .229 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.6% of them.
- In 8.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (38.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (10.3%).
- He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.197
|AVG
|.260
|.290
|OBP
|.340
|.295
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|26
|27/16
|K/BB
|25/17
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Perez (4-1) takes the mound for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 1.54 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 20-year-old has a 1.54 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .182 to opposing batters.
