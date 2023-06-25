The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana and his .474 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .229 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.6% of them.

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (38.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (10.3%).

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .197 AVG .260 .290 OBP .340 .295 SLG .441 8 XBH 15 2 HR 4 11 RBI 26 27/16 K/BB 25/17 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings