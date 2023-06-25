The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (batting .111 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and three RBI), take on starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges is batting .163 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Hedges has gotten a hit in 19 of 45 games this season (42.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 45 games (17.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 24
.175 AVG .152
.200 OBP .230
.222 SLG .227
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 9
15/1 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.54 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.54, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
