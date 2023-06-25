The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Austin Hedges (batting .111 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and three RBI), take on starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .163 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Hedges has gotten a hit in 19 of 45 games this season (42.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 45 games (17.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 24 .175 AVG .152 .200 OBP .230 .222 SLG .227 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 15/1 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings