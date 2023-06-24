Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, rank them 18th in the NFL.
Watch the Steelers this season on Fubo!
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Steelers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, seven Steelers games went over the point total.
- Pittsburgh totaled 322.7 yards per game offensively last season (23rd in NFL), and it gave up 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Steelers had a 4-4 record at home and were 5-4 away last season.
- Pittsburgh was 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.
- Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).
- Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.
Bet on Steelers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of June 24 at 5:37 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.