The Miami Marlins (43-34) and Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40) do battle on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the nod to Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

Pirates vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido (0-1) gets the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

His last time out was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

He has a 3.60 ERA and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .231 against him over his two games this season.

Bido has one quality start this season.

Bido is trying to collect his second start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

Hoeing (1-1) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.70 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 17 games.

