Andrew McCutchen and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins square off at LoanDepot park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McCutchen Stats

McCutchen has 57 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.381/.416 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Marlins Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .255/.292/.401 slash line so far this year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 20 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 109 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .402/.452/.487 so far this year.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .429 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 5-for-5 1 0 2 5 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has recorded 67 hits with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .252/.351/.534 on the year.

Soler has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a home run and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

