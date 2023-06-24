Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Marlins on June 24, 2023
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins square off at LoanDepot park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
McCutchen Stats
- McCutchen has 57 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.381/.416 so far this year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Marlins
|Jun. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 16 doubles, five triples, five home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .255/.292/.401 slash line so far this year.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jun. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Andrew McCutchen, Ke'Bryan Hayes or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 109 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .402/.452/.487 so far this year.
- Arraez has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .429 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 19
|5-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has recorded 67 hits with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .252/.351/.534 on the year.
- Soler has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a home run and three RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.