Luis Arraez will lead the charge for the Miami Marlins (43-34) on Saturday, June 24, when they square off against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40) at LoanDepot park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Marlins (-165). An 8-run total is set in the contest.

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Hoeing - MIA (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 21, or 65.6%, of the 32 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Marlins have a 10-2 record (winning 83.3% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins have a 4-2 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won six of 12 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +2000 - 5th

