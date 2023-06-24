Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take the field on Saturday at LoanDepot park against Osvaldo Bido, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 69 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Pirates' .239 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the majors with 310 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.387 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Bido will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs.

In two starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Bido has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Cubs L 8-0 Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins W 3-1 Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins - Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres - Home Rich Hill Yu Darvish 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres - Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers - Home Osvaldo Bido Corbin Burnes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.