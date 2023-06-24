Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take the field on Saturday at LoanDepot park against Osvaldo Bido, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 1-8.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Pirates games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 23, or 41.1%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of its 75 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 7-4-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-19 17-21 15-19 20-21 23-29 12-11

