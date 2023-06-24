Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins (43-34) and Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Marlins will give the nod to Bryan Hoeing (1-1) versus the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (0-1).

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 3, Pirates 2.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 1-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (310 total, 4.1 per game).

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule