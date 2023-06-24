Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 76 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has an OPS of .693, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- Hayes has recorded a hit in 46 of 71 games this year (64.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 71), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (22.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.3%).
- In 26 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.321
|AVG
|.193
|.359
|OBP
|.229
|.489
|SLG
|.317
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|13
|23/8
|K/BB
|36/7
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Hoeing makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
