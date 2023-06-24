Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .077 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .246 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Bae has recorded a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.5%).
- He has homered in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven in a run in 11 games this season (16.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (25 of 65), with two or more runs eight times (12.3%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|36
|.253
|AVG
|.241
|.310
|OBP
|.309
|.341
|SLG
|.304
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|29/9
|11
|SB
|9
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Hoeing (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
