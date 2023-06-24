Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jason Delay (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .282 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Delay has gotten at least one hit in 46.7% of his games this year (14 of 30), with more than one hit seven times (23.3%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Delay has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.262
|AVG
|.302
|.354
|OBP
|.340
|.286
|SLG
|.488
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|10/5
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Marlins will send Hoeing (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander went four scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 2.70 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
