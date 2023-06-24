Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Marlins Player Props
|Pirates vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Marlins
|Pirates vs Marlins Odds
|Pirates vs Marlins Prediction
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .221 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- In 46.9% of his 64 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 22 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.202
|AVG
|.242
|.325
|OBP
|.360
|.404
|SLG
|.579
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|39/19
|K/BB
|39/17
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Hoeing (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 2.70 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.