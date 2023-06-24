Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .228 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.
- In 58.2% of his games this season (39 of 67), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in six games this year (9.0%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25 games this year (37.3%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (34.3%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.197
|AVG
|.258
|.290
|OBP
|.331
|.295
|SLG
|.444
|8
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|25
|27/16
|K/BB
|25/15
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Hoeing (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went four scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
