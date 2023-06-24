Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .228 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.

In 58.2% of his games this season (39 of 67), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (20.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in six games this year (9.0%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 25 games this year (37.3%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (34.3%), including five games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .197 AVG .258 .290 OBP .331 .295 SLG .444 8 XBH 15 2 HR 4 11 RBI 25 27/16 K/BB 25/15 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings