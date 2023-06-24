Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Austin Hedges -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Marlins Player Props
|Pirates vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Marlins
|Pirates vs Marlins Odds
|Pirates vs Marlins Prediction
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .163 with five doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- In 19 of 45 games this year (42.2%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (17.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.175
|AVG
|.152
|.200
|OBP
|.230
|.222
|SLG
|.227
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|15/1
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Hoeing (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander threw four scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.70, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.