Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will look to get to Luis Ortiz when he takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 69 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 218 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 307 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.393 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Ortiz (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Ortiz has made five starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs L 8-0 Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins - Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres - Home Rich Hill Yu Darvish 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres - Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove

