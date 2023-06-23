Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will look to beat Luis Ortiz, the Pittsburgh Pirates' starter, on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +140 moneyline odds. An 8-run total is set in this contest.

Pirates vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Pirates were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 22, or 40%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-6 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 37 of 74 chances this season.

The Pirates are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-19 16-21 15-19 19-21 23-29 11-11

