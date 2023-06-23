Friday's contest between the Miami Marlins (43-33) and Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40) going head to head at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.

The Marlins will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 4.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Luis Ortiz (1-3, 4.30 ERA).

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (40%) in those games.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (307 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule