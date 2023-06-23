MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, June 23
Today's MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those games is the Texas Rangers taking on the New York Yankees.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Miami Marlins (43-33) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40)
The Pirates will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.397 AVG, 2 HR, 35 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Andrew McCutchen (.260 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-209
|+175
|7.5
The Detroit Tigers (32-41) take on the Minnesota Twins (38-38)
The Twins will take to the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.224 AVG, 8 HR, 34 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.216 AVG, 10 HR, 36 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+109
|9
The Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) take on the Kansas City Royals (21-54)
The Royals will take to the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.287 AVG, 8 HR, 35 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.243 AVG, 12 HR, 36 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-260
|+214
|8
The Cincinnati Reds (40-35) host the Atlanta Braves (48-26)
The Braves will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.266 AVG, 10 HR, 39 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.324 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+129
|11
The Baltimore Orioles (45-28) play the Seattle Mariners (36-37)
The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.274 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|8.5
The New York Yankees (41-34) take on the Texas Rangers (46-28)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 12 HR, 30 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 10 HR, 54 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-107
|8.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (38-36) face the New York Mets (34-40)
The Mets will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.311 AVG, 8 HR, 43 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 23 HR, 51 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|-101
|9.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (41-35) play the Oakland Athletics (19-58)
The Athletics will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.267 AVG, 1 HR, 31 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-312
|+249
|9
The Cleveland Guardians (36-38) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (38-36)
The Brewers will take to the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.267 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+116
|8
The Chicago White Sox (32-44) take on the Boston Red Sox (39-37)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.241 AVG, 11 HR, 44 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.304 AVG, 8 HR, 39 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-105
|8.5
The Colorado Rockies (29-48) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (41-35)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.269 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.292 AVG, 24 HR, 58 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-158
|+135
|11.5
The San Diego Padres (36-39) face the Washington Nationals (28-46)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park against the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 13 HR, 37 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 12 HR, 37 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-284
|+233
|8
The Los Angeles Dodgers (41-33) take on the Houston Astros (41-34)
The Astros will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.327 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.248 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+121
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (42-33) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (46-30)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.302 AVG, 16 HR, 40 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+149
|8
