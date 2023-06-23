Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .406, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- In 46 of 70 games this year (65.7%) Hayes has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (7.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has an RBI in 16 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 26 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.321
|AVG
|.199
|.359
|OBP
|.235
|.489
|SLG
|.326
|16
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|13
|23/8
|K/BB
|34/7
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (6-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 40th, 1.255 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
