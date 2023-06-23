Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 81 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .250.
- Bae has recorded a hit in 35 of 64 games this season (54.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has gone deep in two of 64 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.2% of his games this season, Bae has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.253
|AVG
|.248
|.310
|OBP
|.317
|.341
|SLG
|.312
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|28/9
|11
|SB
|9
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, one per game).
- Luzardo (6-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 40th, 1.255 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.