Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski -- .074 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (44) this season while batting .221 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- In 30 of 64 games this season (46.9%) Suwinski has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (34.4%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.202
|AVG
|.242
|.325
|OBP
|.360
|.404
|SLG
|.579
|11
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|15
|RBI
|20
|39/19
|K/BB
|39/17
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Marlins' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, one per game).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (6-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.09), 39th in WHIP (1.255), and 15th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
