Connor Joe -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .248 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Joe has picked up a hit in 35 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has an RBI in 17 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 of 65 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .261 AVG .238 .393 OBP .295 .420 SLG .459 10 XBH 16 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 27/17 K/BB 41/8 0 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings