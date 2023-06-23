Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Connor Joe -- with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .248 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 35 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has an RBI in 17 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 of 65 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|34
|.261
|AVG
|.238
|.393
|OBP
|.295
|.420
|SLG
|.459
|10
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|27/17
|K/BB
|41/8
|0
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Luzardo (6-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.09 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 40th, 1.255 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
