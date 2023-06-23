At +6600, the Washington Commanders are No. 21 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of July 2.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Commanders games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but it thrived on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Commanders were 4-5 at home and 4-3-1 on the road.

Washington was 4-4 as underdogs and 4-4-1 as favorites.

The Commanders won just twice in the NFC East (2-3-1) and went 5-6-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game).

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and accumulated 243 yards.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, hauling in 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).

On the ground, Antonio Gibson scored three touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 546 yards (36.4 per game).

Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Cody Barton amassed two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +800 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +700 5 October 5 Bears - +6600 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +6600 7 October 22 @ Giants - +5000 8 October 29 Eagles - +700 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +5000 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3300 11 November 19 Giants - +5000 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1400 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +6600 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1600 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1400

