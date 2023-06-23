The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .227 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.2% of them.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

Santana has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .197 AVG .258 .290 OBP .333 .295 SLG .450 8 XBH 15 2 HR 4 11 RBI 24 27/16 K/BB 24/15 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings