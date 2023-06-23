Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .227 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.2% of them.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this year (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.197
|AVG
|.258
|.290
|OBP
|.333
|.295
|SLG
|.450
|8
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|24
|27/16
|K/BB
|24/15
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, one per game).
- The Marlins will send Luzardo (6-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 40th, 1.255 WHIP ranks 39th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th.
