Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .383.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.6% of those games.

He has homered in nine games this season (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 27.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (25 of 63), with two or more runs seven times (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .286 AVG .239 .419 OBP .350 .398 SLG .436 5 XBH 11 3 HR 6 11 RBI 13 23/24 K/BB 30/20 5 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings