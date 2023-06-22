The Chicago Sky (5-7) square off against Ariel Atkins and the Washington Mystics (7-4) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, June 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

In Washington's previous game, it beat Chicago 77-69 at home. Elena Delle Donne (20 PTS, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%) and Brittney Sykes (16 PTS, 3 STL, 75 FG%) led the way for the Mystics. Morgan Bertsch (16 PTS, 7 REB, 66.7 FG%, 4-5 from 3PT) and Marina Mabrey (11 PTS, 38.5 FG%) paced the Sky.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Mystics Season Stats

Because of the Mystics' offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the WNBA with 75.8 points per game, they've had to count on their defense, which ranks best in the league by giving up 73.7 points per game.

Washington ranks ninth in the WNBA with 34 boards per contest, but it is giving up 36.8 rebounds per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Mystics rank ninth in the WNBA with 17.9 dimes per game.

When it comes to turnovers, everything is clicking for Washington, who is committing 12.5 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 15.1 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Mystics are draining 7.4 treys per game (sixth-ranked in league). They own a 31.8% shooting percentage (ninth-ranked) from downtown.

Washington has been thriving when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking third-best in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (6.5) and best in three-point percentage allowed (28.8%).

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics have scored at a much higher clip in home games than away from home in the 2023 season (79.8 at home versus 71 on the road), but have also allowed more points in home games than in road games (74 opponent points per home game versus 73.4 on the road).

At home, Washington averages 32.5 rebounds, while on the road it averages 35.8. It allows its opponents to pull down 36.8 both home and away.

On average, the Mystics collect more assists at home than they do on the road (18.5 at home, 17.2 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Washington turn the ball over less at home (11.3 per game) than on the road (14). It has forced more turnovers at home (16 per game) than on the road (14).

This year, the Mystics are averaging 7.8 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.8 on the road (while shooting 32.4% from deep in home games compared to 30.9% on the road).

Washington concedes 2.5 more three-pointer when playing at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (5.2). It also concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (30.5% in home games compared to 26.3% on the road).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have put together a 6-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter, the Mystics have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Against the spread, Washington is 4-6-0 this season.

Washington is 3-6 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The Mystics have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

