Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .161 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano is batting .236 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Marcano has had a hit in 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (12.2%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (6.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (18.4%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (22.4%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .241 AVG .231 .276 OBP .301 .386 SLG .400 8 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 5 10/3 K/BB 12/5 3 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings