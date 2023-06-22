Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .161 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .236 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- Marcano has had a hit in 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits six times (12.2%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (6.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (18.4%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (22.4%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.241
|AVG
|.231
|.276
|OBP
|.301
|.386
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|5
|10/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|3
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Marlins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.88 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
