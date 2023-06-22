Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 109 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .253.

In 50.0% of his 58 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has had an RBI in 11 games this season (19.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 58 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .256 AVG .250 .359 OBP .327 .410 SLG .398 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 22/11 K/BB 24/7 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings