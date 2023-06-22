Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rodolfo Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 109 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .253.
- In 50.0% of his 58 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has had an RBI in 11 games this season (19.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 58 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.256
|AVG
|.250
|.359
|OBP
|.327
|.410
|SLG
|.398
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|22/11
|K/BB
|24/7
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Garrett (3-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.88 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
