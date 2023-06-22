The Miami Marlins (42-33) have dropped two straight games as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39), who have dropped nine in a row. Thursday's outing at LoanDepot park begins at 6:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (3-2) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (8-3) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.88 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (8-3, 3.62 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

During 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.62 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.

Keller has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Keller will try to last five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (3-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 14 games.

He has earned a quality start two times in 13 starts this season.

Garrett has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

