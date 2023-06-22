The Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at LoanDepot park on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez and others in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 24 RBI (56 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .264/.385/.425 so far this season.

McCutchen takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (3-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 13 starts this season.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 1 at White Sox Jun. 11 5.1 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Royals Jun. 5 5.0 6 4 4 6 0 vs. Padres May. 31 5.1 2 1 1 7 1 at Rockies May. 25 5.0 6 2 2 3 3

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 105 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .398/.447/.485 so far this season.

Arraez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .609 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 5-for-5 1 0 2 5 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 16 5-for-5 2 1 3 8 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 65 hits with 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .252/.353/.543 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Nationals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0

