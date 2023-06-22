Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (42-33) will take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39) at LoanDepot park on Thursday, June 22. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +135 moneyline odds. The total is 7 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (3-2, 3.88 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (8-3, 3.62 ERA)

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 20 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a 10-1 record (winning 90.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Miami has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 3-1 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 22, or 40.7%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs eight times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Connor Joe 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225) Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+280) Rodolfo Castro 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +1800 - 5th

