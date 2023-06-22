The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take on Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Thursday, in the first game of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.

Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 67 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 303 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.393 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (8-3) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Brewers L 5-0 Away Mitch Keller Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs L 8-0 Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins - Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins - Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres - Home Rich Hill Yu Darvish 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell

