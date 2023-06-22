How to Watch the Pirates vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 22
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds take on Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Thursday, in the first game of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.
Pirates vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 67 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 303 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.393 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mitch Keller (8-3) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/17/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-0
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Wade Miley
|6/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Freddy Peralta
|6/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-0
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Drew Smyly
|6/20/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-0
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/21/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-3
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Kyle Hendricks
|6/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Braxton Garrett
|6/23/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Bryan Hoeing
|6/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Eury Pérez
|6/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Yu Darvish
|6/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Blake Snell
