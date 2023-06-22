Thursday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (42-33) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-39) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Marlins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Marlins will give the nod to Braxton Garrett (3-2, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (8-3, 3.62 ERA).

Pirates vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Pirates vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been underdogs eight times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (303 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule