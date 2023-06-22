The Chicago Sky (5-7) will attempt to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Washington Mystics (7-4) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-3.7)

Chicago (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Mystics vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Washington's record against the spread is 4-6-0.

One Washington game (out of 10) has hit the over this season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are the worst team in the WNBA in points scored (75.8 per game) but best in points conceded (73.7).

Washington is ninth in the league in rebounds per game (34.0) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.8).

In terms of turnovers, the Mystics are third-best in the WNBA in committing them (12.5 per game). And they are third-best in forcing them (15.1 per game).

In 2023, the Mystics are sixth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.4 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (31.8%).

Defensively, the Mystics are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.5. They are best in 3-point percentage allowed at 28.8%.

In 2023, Washington has taken 35.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.6% of Washington's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71.4% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.