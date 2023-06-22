The Chicago Sky (5-7), on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, will look to stop a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Washington Mystics (7-4). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sky matchup.

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Trends

The Mystics are 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Sky have put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Washington has been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Chicago has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

So far this season, just one of Mystics games has hit the over.

Sky games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

