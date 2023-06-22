The Chicago Sky (5-7), on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, will look to stop a four-game losing stretch when hosting the Washington Mystics (7-4). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sky matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Mystics vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-3) 155 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-2.5) 154.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-2.5) 155.5 -160 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-3.5) 155.5 -170 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Mystics are 4-6-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sky have put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Washington has been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Chicago has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
  • So far this season, just one of Mystics games has hit the over.
  • Sky games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.