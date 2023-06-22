Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .255 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 45 of 69 games this season (65.2%) Hayes has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
- He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 69), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 36.2% of his games this season (25 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.321
|AVG
|.190
|.359
|OBP
|.228
|.489
|SLG
|.292
|16
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|12
|23/8
|K/BB
|33/7
|4
|SB
|4
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
