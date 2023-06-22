Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Explore More About This Game
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .286.
- In 48.3% of his 29 games this season, Delay has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 29 games (20.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.262
|AVG
|.310
|.354
|OBP
|.348
|.286
|SLG
|.500
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|4
|10/5
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
