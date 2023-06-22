Jason Delay -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .286.

In 48.3% of his 29 games this season, Delay has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (20.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 29 games (20.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .262 AVG .310 .354 OBP .348 .286 SLG .500 1 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 4 10/5 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings