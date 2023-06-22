On Thursday, Connor Joe (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .248 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

In 34 of 64 games this year (53.1%) Joe has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has had an RBI in 17 games this season (26.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season (22 of 64), with two or more runs eight times (12.5%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .261 AVG .237 .393 OBP .297 .420 SLG .466 10 XBH 16 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 27/17 K/BB 39/8 0 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings