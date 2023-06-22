Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Marlins - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 22 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .227 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks.
- Santana has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (37 of 65), with at least two hits 14 times (21.5%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has an RBI in 23 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (32.3%), including five multi-run games (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.197
|AVG
|.259
|.290
|OBP
|.336
|.295
|SLG
|.448
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|23
|27/16
|K/BB
|22/15
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Garrett (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.88 ERA in 69 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.